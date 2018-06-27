Seniors show their class to earn a shock victory over the young upstarts

One of the most eagerly-awaited events in the club’s calendar took place at Little Hay Golf Club at the weekend.

Saturday saw the club’s men take on the senior men in the annual showdown between the different age groups.

Senior captain Paul Whiter’s nine-man team were definitely the underdog’s in this years match-up – at least on paper.

Club captain Paul Mudd’s talented and daunting side included club champion Sam Deering, player of the year Tong Tse and three other members of this year’s scratch team.

However, steady play from stalwarts of the seniors’ squad, like Tony Hodson, Jim Lochhead and Martin Evans, gave the side some hope.

Evans had an amazing fight back against big-hitting Ben Alford.

Evans could only manage 11 points on the front nine, but he somehow turned it around to come home in 25 points to win his match by three.

There were some impressive individual scores on both sides, but Whiter’s seniors’ somehow managed to win this year’s match by a single point.

The final result was the senior’s 323 points, the men 322.

Meanwhile, last Thursday saw the seniors’ on the road again, this time at Cheshunt Park, near Broxbourne, for the away leg of this year’s Ches Hay Cup.

After their successes of late, they came up against an inspired Cheshunt side who were able to make the most of home advantage, winning five of the six matches with Little Hay only able to get a half. The final score was Cheshunt 5 ½ Little Hay ½.