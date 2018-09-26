Rush Judo start new term with hefty haul of 13 medals

The Berkhamsted-based Rush Judo club made a sterling start to the new season by winning 13 medals, including four golds, at the Northern Home Counties Open.

The past weekend saw many Rush members moving up categories and weights at the first ranking competition of the judo calendar, which now starts earlier in the year.

The Northern Home Counties event was held at the University of Hertfordshire Sports Village, in Hatfield, where more than 500 judoka took part.

Rush stormed the competition and returned with 13 medals – four golds, three silvers and six bronze medals.

They were promising results as many of the judoka were competing in large groups which were full of national squad youngsters.

The medal winners were:

Gold: Ethan Shaw, Lewis Fryer, Hannah Niven and Sam Collins.

Silver: Jessica Rush, Alex Jenkins and Nicole Wood.

Bronze: Paddy Lish, Michael Fryer, Elise Wood and Evie Halvey Jacobs.

Emily Niven won bronze in both the juniors and seniors categories.

Fifth-place finishes went to Gergo Berendi and Keiran Docherty, who were both unlucky to miss out on a medal after both fighting well in hard categories.

Coach Laurie Rush was delighted with the medal haul and added: “It was a great start to the season. Well done to all the players, parents and coaches.”