Rush Judo’s youngsters return with a medal haul

Rush Judo’s youngsters returned with a haul of medals from Kidderminster after another successful weekend of competition.

The younger squad from the Berkhamsted-based club were taking part in the Samurai Red Belt and Yellow/Orange competition in Kidderminster.

Gold medals were won by the club’s Harrison Rayner O’Connell, Annis Rabia, Kieran Docherty, Jacob Berry and Jessica Rush

Silver medals were achieved by Ronnie Berry, Ollie O’Connell and Sophie Rush.

And bronze medals were earned by Noah Tegg, Jordan Hayes, Travis Hayes, Erin Docherty and Jemima Cadge.

Mehdi Rabia just missed out on a medal with a hard-earned fifth place finish in a difficult category.

Coach Laurie Rush was pleased with the medal haul and added: “There were some amazing performances from our squad.

“We’re so proud of their development”

Rush Judo is a family-run judo club that aims to create champions while also having lots of fun.

They train at their permament dojo at Ashlyns School, Berkhamsted.

For more details about the club contact Laurie Rush by phoning 07949 609 569 or for more information visit their website at www.rush judo.co.uk.