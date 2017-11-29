Rush Judo clinch a top award from British Judo Association

The Berkhamsted-based Rush Judo Club won the coveted Community Club of the Year at the British Judo Association Awards earlier this month.

The year has seen eight of their competition squad selected for the England Judo set-up.

While Rush’s judoka were preparing for the British Championships, which take place in Sheffield this weekend, coaches Laurie Rush, Matt Rush and Pete Brent were invited to the East Midlands Conference Centre in Nottingham, where Rush was nominated for three awards.

They returned to Berkhamsted after winning one award and being named as runner-up in the other two.

Rush won the award for the Community Club of the Year, which was backed up with second-place for Performance Club of the Year and Laurie Rush adding to the tally when he collected the runner -up trophy for Talent Coach of the Year.

It was a particularly fantastic achievement in that Rush was only formed nine years ago when Laurie and Matt Rush set up the club from money left from their dad Gordon in September 2008.

What started off as a weekly class in a community centre in Northchurch has developed into eight classes in a permanent dojo at Ashlyns School which opened in 2015.

Coach Pete Brent was pleased with the evening’s haul and added:“Two silver’s and a gold isn’t bad.”

Meanwhile, last Sunday saw Rush’s 16-year-old Paddy Lish compete in his first year as a senior (U18) at the British Judo Council Championships in Kettering where he was unbeaten to win gold in the extremely strong U66kg category to be crowned national champion.

Paddy was selected to the BJC national squad for the Dan Helder International championships in Holland. Fighting in a large category littered with European judoka, he had an early win with a stunning flying juji and was unlucky not to progress to the crossovers.

Also in action in Holland at the BJA Helderse Open, Michael Fryer won a silver with consistent wins and losing narrowly in the final.

Seven of Rush’s England squad have also spent a day at the GB Judo Centre of Excellence: Pre cadet Lewis Fryer, cadets Leah Hasler, Hannah Niven, Emily Niven, Haydn Williams and Gergo Berendi, and junior Michael Fryer.