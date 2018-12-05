Rush come away from BJA nationals with an impressive five medals

Rush Judo are celebrating fantastic results at the British Judo Association (BJA) National Championships held at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield over the weekend.

This is the flagship event in the judo calendar where more than 500 of the country’s best judoka competed for a place on the podium,

The Berkhamsted-based Rush Judo club had their top judoka competing at the event and came away with five medallists.

On Saturday the cadet (U18s) boys were up with Lewis Fryer (U46) taking gold, Alex Jenkins silver after an epic final (O90) and Sam Collins Bronze (U90).

On Sunday

On Sunday, Ronnie Berry was crowned the U34kg champion, taking the gold medal. Cadet Evie Halvey Jacobs (U57) took bronze in her first year as a cadet.