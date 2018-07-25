Regional medal successes in Norwich for Hemel Swimming Club

Hemel Hempstead Swimming Club ventured up to a sunny Whitlingham Country Park, in Norwich, for the Swim England 2018 East Region Open Water Championships.

The club had ten swimmers competing in three different disciplines, at 1km, 2km and 3km, with great results to match their efforts.

Six swimmers started the day’s medal hall and positive results came the 3km from the club’s Tony Gaines, Kevin McKenna, Matthew Rafiq-Craske, Jonathan Farrow and brothers Lewis and Cameron Clark.

Sam Ward raced hard in the 1km event, while the club’s final three swimmers, Hilary Coulson, Freya Beresford and Kyle Holmes, took part in the 2km distance.

Holmes won the 17-19 years age group category in the 2km, beating the rest of the field by more than two minutes.

Ward and Coulson both secured silver medals in their races while Clark earned a bronze medal in the 17-19 years 3km event.

With the event also doubling up as the Hertfordshire county’s Open Water championships, the Hemel Hempstead SC members also secured further medals in that championships. Holmes was the 2km county age group winner and overall silver medallist.

Coulson was the masters age group county winner in the 2km and Rafiq-Craske was the 3km masters age group county winner.

Clark was the county age group winner at the 3km distance.

