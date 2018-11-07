Promotion bids take a hit at pesky Saffron Walden

The Berkhamsted & Hemel Hempstead HC ladies’ and men’s first teams saw their promotion hopes stall when both visited Saffron Walden on Saturday, losing 1-0 and 4-0 respectively.

The ladies’ 2nds beat West Herts 1-0 in a feisty game. Emma Walker scored the vital goal and player of the match was Zoe Kenney.

The men’s 2nds earned their first point this term when drawing 3-3 with Broxbourne.

The ladies’ 4ths notched their second win of the season with a 1-0 win over Chiltern, thanks to a Lizzie Pavlik goal. The player of the match honour was shared between Robyn Doyle and Ophelia Love.

The ladies’ 3rds kept their promotion challenge alive with a 2-2 draw against St Albans. Emma Swords and Charlotte Holland netted for Berko and Kate Goodwyn was player of the game.

The men’s 4ths lost 5-2 against Welwyn and the men’s 5ths narrowly lost 1-0 away at Hertford.