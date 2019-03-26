Podium for Indus while quartet of Triers take on the Ashridge Trail

Shires Triers members Rob Indus and Verna Burgess took part in the Colchester Harriers’ Road Races in Langham earlier this month.

While Verna took on the 15-mile route, Rob chose the 7.5-mile course and made the podium as the third male overall in a convincing run.

It was in preparation for his upcoming participation in the London Landmarks Half-Marathon.

Meanwhile, four Shires Triers battled against the elements to complete the 16.5-mile Ashridge Boundary Trail run on Saturday, March 16.

The run took in some outstanding features of the estate, including the Ivinghoe Beacon, ancient woodlands, plus lots and lots of mud.

The circular route headed out towards Northchuch Common, Little Gaddesden, Ringshall and the Ivinghoe Beacon, before heading back to the start.

Leading the Tring-based team home was Stephen Magee in a time of 2:25:40, for 34th place in the male rankings and 83rd out of the 381 runners overall.

Chris Grimette also put in a determined run, finishing in 24th place in the Male Vets 50 category in a time of 2:30:34.

Sam Lane, who is in training for the Cotswold Middle Distance Triathlon in June, finished in an impressive time of 2:49:46 for third spot in the Female Vets 50.

Sarah Watson was ninth in the FV50 in a course personal best of 3:00:36.

For more details about the Triers, visit www.shirestriers.co.uk.