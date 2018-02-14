Parslow takes the title for D&T while women earn third place

Dacorum & Tring AC are celebrating a fine set of results from the elite Division 1 of the 2017/18 Chiltern Cross-Country series, highlighted by Jack Parslow’s first place in the senior men and a bronze medal for the senior ladies’ team for finishing third in the gruelling five-leg series.

The series final, at a hilly and muddy Campbell Park in Milton Keynes at the weekend, saw the women running a two-lap 5.6km race and the men three laps for 8.4km.

Katy Warren, in her first year in the league, finished 24th with Becky Fawcett just behind in 27th, for a 16th-place finish for the series.

Teammate Hannah Bennett finished 28th, less than a second behind, while captain Kelly Du Buisson was 40th. Celia Findlay was 47th and second Vet55 across the line, while Karen Wishart was 53rd, followed by Samantha Sullivan (60th), Gwen Mostyn (67th), Louise Flower (82nd), Penny Walduck (88th), Gemma Carpenter (93rd) and Denise Burford (102nd). A total of 192 women ran in the series final.

The men’s team was brought home in fine style by Parslow, who crossed the line first out of 351 finishers – his second win from the five races, and good enough to give him the series win.

Next was Jonathan Hoggett (35th), his best result in the series, which vaulted him to eighth in the VM40 league standings. Just behind was Rhys Rowlands (37th), also a series best, and which moved him to fifth overall in the U20s’ standings.

Mike Carpenter and Phil Oddy were separated by just five seconds, in 55th and 56th, followed by Matt Hamilton (70th), Jamie Marlow (82nd), Tim Churchill (133rd), Thomas Mack (143rd) and Steve Russell (145th).

Combined with the junior results, D&T finished seventh overall out of 14 clubs in Division 1, and first among the three Dacorum-based clubs – a noteworthy finish in one of the most competitive cross-country leagues in the UK.