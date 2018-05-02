O’Brien wins the Bland Shield and Betts Memorial is closely-fought

Last Monday saw Little Hay GC’s ladies’ section compete for the Bland Shield, which was won by Lesley O’Brien (35 Stableford points) by two points from Dorothy Norma and six from rish Joslyn (29).

This years winners of the seniors’ section’s Peter Betts Memorial Shield on Tuesday with an impressive net 61 were Michael Knight, Ali Nachos, Martin Evans and Tony Hodson.

The whole field was within five shots.

The seniors hosted Shendish Golf Club last Thursday and won by just one point, 3½ - 2½.

On Sunday Little Hay’s men’s B team were in action away at Ruislip and came up against an inspired team, with only the pairing of Mick Whelan and Martin Bull able to secure a half point for Little Hay as they lost by the score of ½ - 4 ½.