National finals glory for talented gymnasts at Sapphire club

The pinnacle of competition for young gymnasts is to reach a national event where gymnasts come from all across the United Kingdom to compete.

A quartet of gymnasts from the Hemel Hempstead-based Sapphire Gymnastics club had managed to achieve that feat after obtaining qualification through the regional qualifiers event to be part of the East of England regional squad.

Phoebe Peacock, of Hemel's Sapphire Gymnastics Club, was one of four of the club's gymnasts competing at a nationals event in Stoke.

Phoebe Peacock, Amy Price, Phoebe Boyton and Sasha Cherry have all qualified for the nationals.

With the national event being held up at the Fenton Manor Sports Complex, Stoke, in front of a packed audience, this was the first time some of the club’s girls had performed under these pressures.

Part of the National 4 team, Phoebe Peacock managed to score a remarkable 13.8 out of 14 in her range and conditioning exercise.

This score was not beaten by any gymnasts over the whole weekend, as well as being the joint-highest range and conditioning score ever at the finals.

The team managed to produce strong performances all around to take a team silver medal, which was ahead of the national teams of Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Amy was the travelling reserve for the National 3 team, who also took home a team silver medal.

Amy had to step in at the last minute for another Sapphire gymnast, Lilianne Jervis Allen, who unfortunately injured her foot in the lead up to the competition.

Sasha and Phoebe Boyton were part of the National 2 team, who also earned a team silver medal.

It meant all Sapphire gymnasts who were at the finals came away with a deserved medal.

For more details about the Sapphire club, based in Mark Road in Hemel, visit their website at www.sapphiregymnastics.co.uk.