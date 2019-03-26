Mudd claims Captains’ Shield in tight clash which goes to 18th tee

Saturday saw Little Hay GC host their annual past captains’ challenge match.

This year it was 2017 skipper and organiser Trevor Sargent who led out a team of previous captains hoping to retain the Captains’ Shield, which they won for the first time in 2018.

After last year’s loss, current captain Paul Mudd had another chance to reclaim the shield when leading out a club side.

It was all square overall with the final pairings on the 18th tee, but Mudd’s side held their nerve to win the 18th hole and reclaim the shield, which was given to the club some years ago by David Moore.

The final result was 4 ½-3 ½.