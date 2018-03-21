More snow leads to an extension for the seasons in the men’s and ladies’ leagues

Another snow-covered weekend saw the entire hockey programme wiped out on Saturday.

It’s all coming down to the wire for Berkhamsted and Hemel Hemsptead Hockey Club’s sides, with promotion and relegation battles aplenty for the club’s many sides.

Due to the large amount of postponements, both the men’s and ladies’ leagues have extended the deadline to get all games played.

In the men’s league, for all games postponed on or after March 17, matches can now be rescheduled up to Sunday, April 15.

In the ladies’ league matches can now be rescheduled up to Saturday, April 21.