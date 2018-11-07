More medals for Rush at the Welsh champs

The Berkhamsted-based Rush Judo club won five medals at the U15s-U18s Welsh Open championship in Cardiff at the weekend.

Gold medals went to Alex Jenkins, Sam Collins and Lewis Fryer, while Nicole Wood won a silver and Annis Rabia a bronze.

Gergo Berendi, Hannah Niven, Evie Halvey-Jacobs and Kieran Docherty all had creditable fifth-place finishes.

Special mention went to Fryer, who triumphed in a particularly large and tough category.

Meanwhile, last weekend saw some of the club’s judoka in national squad action.

Tom Lish, who is at the top of the UK rankings for juniors, competed in the Samurai High Grades tournament at the British Centre of Excellence in Walsall.

He won silver in a hard-fought contest, gaining four ippon wins.

Hannah and Emily Niven were part of the England squad who travelled to Slovenia for the Cadet European Judo Cup. Both girls fought with spirit and were unlucky not to progress to the podium places.