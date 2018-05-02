More medal wins for the Elite squad at Rush Judo

Berkhamsted-based Rush Judo took some of their Elite squad to Walsall for the U18s English Open at the weekend.

There were some really solid performances with a number of Rush’s judoka moving up to new weight categories.

Rush Judo cadets Emily Niven and Hannah Niven.

The medal tallies were as follows:

Silver: Gergo Berendi, Emily Niven and Leah Hasler.

Bronze: Hannah Niven and Evie Halvey Jacobs.

Fifth-place: Alex Jenkins.

A special mention went to Charlie Bennett who notched five wins in a large group of 38 judoka and was unlucky not to progress to a medal fight.

Rush coach Laurie Rush said he was pleased with the results, and added: “There were some new techniques being tried out and they were working, which was great to see. Well done to all.”

Rush Judo train at their permament dojo in Ashlyns School, Berkhamsted.