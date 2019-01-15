Men’s teams get in on the winning habit as 2019 gets off to good start

Berkhamsted & Hemel Hemsptead HC have enjoyed a fine start to 2019.

While the ladies’ sides continue to win their games, suddenly the men’s teams have now found some form.

The men’s 2nds won their first game of the season at the weekend while the men’s 3rds are now unbeaten in the last four outings.

The ladies’ 1sts kept the energy high this week, fighting back from a disappointing draw the previous weekend. They won 3-0 on Saturday against West Herts, thanks to goals from player of the match Harriette Holderness, Abi Lawlor and Pippa Mcclure.

Goalie Vicky Stanwell was also pleased to keep a clean sheet.

The men’s 1sts maintained their promotion challenge with a 5-0 win again Bedford.

Three of the goals come from short corners.

The ladies’ 2nds beat Letchworth 3-2 in an end-to-end game, with Charlie Nash netting a brace and Emma Walker adding a solo strike. Player of the match was Hannah Prentice.

The aforementioned men’s 2nds secured a fantastic 6-3 victory over Blue Harts. Man of the match Will Goodwyn and Toby Payton both scored twice, while Joel Withey and Tim Westley also got on the scoresheet.

The men’s 3rds were unlucky to draw 2-2 with Cheshunt, who equalising in the last minute.

The ladies’ 3rds made it four wins in a row after their a 2-1 win over Welwyn at RAF Halton .

Terri Payton and Kate Goodwyn scored, while Sophie Hart was player of the match.

The men’s 4ths were unlucky to come away with nothing in their 4-0 defeat against Potters Bar.

The ladies’ 4ths grabbed a fine 3-2 win over Chiltern thanks to goals from Florence Fulcher, player of the match Jennifer Silver and Lizzie Pavlik.

The men’s 5ths had plenty of the play in their game against West Herts but came away with nothing to show for it when they went down 7-0.