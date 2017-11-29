Men’s sides chalk up some wins while icy pitches cancel games

The first icy weekend of the season on Saturday took its toll on a couple of Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club fixtures with the men’s 1st team and ladies’ 2nd team games being lost to the usual RAF Halton frozen pitch.

Saffron Walden were also forced to concede their game against the Berko ladies’ 4ths.

The biggest celebration of the weekend probably came from the men’s 3rd team who triumphed over Hertford 2-0.

The goals came from Steve Redmand and Paul Whitby while seven members of the team received man of the match votes which tells the story of a great team performance.

It was a late game at Hertford for the men’s 4th team and they responded with an impressively 4-1 victory.

The performance included some fantastic teamwork and man of the match was awarded to Duncan Hodges.

The ladies 3rd team drew 0-0 with chances for Charlotte Holland, Emily Alderson, Kate Hedge, Rebecca Wells and Liz Holderness.

Eight different players received player of the match votes, with Annamarie Wagner getting the nod.

The men’s 2nd team made one of the longest trips of the season to Saffron Walden and ended up losing 3-1 in a very tight game.

Berko’s goal came from the trusty stick of Oli Johnson.

Similarly, the men’s 5th team made the tricky visit away to Stevenage and they lost 3-0 with man of the match going to Pete Walker.

It was a disappointing 5-1 loss for the ladies 1st team who turned up in body but possibly not in mind.

The one goal for Berko came from Natasha Goodwyn.

Tied for player of the match were Esme Bennett and Helen Morton with the captain’s deciding vote going to Esme. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways when entertaining Welwyn at RAF Halton this Saturday morning.

The fixtures for this Saturday are as follows:

Men’s 1sts at Bedford, push-back at 2.30pm, at Bedford HC.

Men’s 2nds hosting Bedford, 3pm, RAF Halton.

Men’s 3rds at West Herts, midday, St Michael’s.

Men’s 4ths hosting West Herts, 3.30pm, Meadowcroft.

Men’s 5ths hosting Shefford and Sandy, 10.45am, Tring Sports Centre.

Ladies’ 1sts hosting Welwyn, 10.30am, RAF Halton.

Ladies 2nds at Letchworth, midday, Letchworth HC.

Ladies 3rds at St Neots, 4pm, Longsands College.

Ladies 4ths hosting Broxbourne, 12.15pm, Tring Sports Centre.