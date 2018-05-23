Medal haul for Rush Judo at the weekend’s London Open

The Berkhamsted-based Rush Judo club took nine judoka to the University of East London to compete in the London Open over the weekend and returned with a haul of eight medals, including two golds.

The medals winners were:

Rush Judo's Nicole Wood and Bethany Wood.

Gold: Nicole Wood and Lewis Fryer.

Silver: Bethany Wood and Gergo Berendi.

Bronze: Ben Hasler, Ronnie Berry, Maggie Rumsby Ferris and Leah Hasler.

Team-mate Jess Rush just missed out on the medals, finishing in fifth place.

Coaches Laurie Rush and Pete Brent were supporting the squad and were very pleased with the results and the final medal tally.