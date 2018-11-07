Little Hay GC’s latest winners

Thomas Ashton won the November junior medal on Sunday with a net 75, beating Oliver Zammit by six strokes. Youngster Sapphire Boyce (net 83) was third.

The men’s November medal on Saturday saw Karl Burn triumph with a net 68 (two birdies, nine pars), beating Jim Lochhead by three strokes.

Phil Jefferson (net 72) finished in third.

In Division 2, Tom Wood’s net 69 saw him claim top spot, beating Ivan Lawrence by six strokes.

Patrick Oran (net 76) was third.

Last Thursday saw the seniors compete for their monthly medal. Dennis Warren’s 71 (one birdie, three pars) saw him win Division 1 by a single stroke from Paul Mudd.

Mick Milne (net 73) claimed third spot.

Club stalwart Tony Hodson (net 72) won Division 2, beating Christopher Olliffe by five shots. Peter Abbis (net 77) finished third, on countback.