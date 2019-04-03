Ladies’ first team hold on to clinch promotion and title

The Berkhamsted & Hemel Hempstead HC ladies’ first team were celebrating at the weekend after they did what was required to gain promotion in their winner-takes-all clash with second-placed side Hertford.

The 0-0 draw on Saturday was enough to secure top spot and the championship for the Berko side, as they gained the only promotion place into the East League.

In a brilliantly competitive game between the two strongest teams in the league, both sides neutralised each other’s games.

The final Premier Division A table saw Berko finish just one point ahead of Hertford.

Most of the club’s other teams completed their seasons the previous weekend but the Berko men’s third team had one final game to finish on Saturday.

They ended their campaign in style against Southgate Adelaide with an emphatic 7-0 victory.

It was a good season all-round for the club, with the men’s first team also gaining promotion back to Division Two and the league title after relegation last term.

Berko will celebrate the season with their annual awards night on Saturday, April 27.