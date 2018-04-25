Ladies’ first team finish season with a flourish

The Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead HC ladies’ first team ended their season on a high when they defeated Hertford 4-2 on Saturday.

The club’s top women’s team had already secured their league status going into this game, but they added an extra few points to their tally to put them six clear of the relegated teams.

The stunning 4-2 victory against included a hat-trick from Melissa Morton.

From the off, Hertford had all the possession and there was a series of short corners which were all superbly defended bravely.

But Hertford were awarded a penalty flick after the ball struck a Berko knee.

This was converted and with a scoreline of 1-0 down Berko needed to rally.

It was a different story in the second half with Berko gaining new-found momentum and they dictated all the play while dominating the midfield.

The ladies’ third team have had a fine season and they finished the campaign with a wonderful 2-0 win against West Herts on Saturday.

This additional clean sheet showed why the side boasted the best defence in the whole league season.

Both of Berko’s goals were scored by Charlotte Holland.

The ladies’ third team finished as the highest point-scoring team for Berko this year, which was as a result of their amazing defensive performance over the season.

The ladies’ fourth team also had their last game of the season on Saturday against already-promoted St Albans.

It was a tough 6-2 defeat with Berko’s goals coming from Ellie Cella and Hannah Whitby, who scored her first goal for the club.

Congratulations also go to the men’s third team who were the club’s highest scorers with an impressive 65 goals.

