Ladies’ first team continue their fight for the Great Escape

The Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club ladies’ first team found themselves pitted against top-of-the-table Welwyn who are on a final push to confirm their promotion.

It was not the ideal game when trying to avoid relegation but the ladies put in a stunning defensive performance combined with a fantastic last-minute breakaway goal by Mel Morton to win the game 1-0.

Mel Morton scored a last-minute winner for the BHHHC ladies 1sts.

The comeback of the weekend came from the men’s 5ths who beat Southgate Adelaide 4-3 in a huge battle. Berko were losing 3-1 with 10 minutes to go but a hat-trick from Alex Gilmore gave the side the win.

The ladies’ 2nds thrashed Letchworth 8-0. Having only scored 26 goals all season this high-scoring win come a little out of the blue but was warmly welcomed.

The men’s 2nds can still avoid relegation if they win their last two games against mid-table sides, provided Bishop’s Stortford lose their last three games, two of which are against sides in the top-four of the league. At the weekend, the 2nds drew 1-1 against Welwyn in a close game.

The ladies’ 4ths drew 1-1 against Leighton Buzzard in a fantastic tussle.

The ladies’ 3rds lost 3-2 against leaders St Neots. Berko came back from 2-0 down with plenty of fight and determination with goals from Annamarie Wagner and Patricia Steed. Player-of-the-match went to Helen Savage. Promotion is still on the cards – they are in third place with games in hand.

The men’s 3rds had a brilliant game against table-toppers Shefford & Sandy II, but came away on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline. It was a fine game to watch and maybe one of their best team efforts of the season.

The men’s 3rds can avoid relegation by winning their last game of the season against already-demoted West Herts. They have to match the number of points Blueharts take against third-placed Bishop’s Stortford on April 7 when Berko visit St Albans V on April 8.

The men’s 4ths had a day to forget after the lengthy trip to Shefford and Sandy for an early 10am start, when they went down 9-1.

They still have an outside chance of promotion this season but need Rickmansworth to lose their remaining games.

The writing is very much on the wall for the men’s 1sts as they face relegation back to division three after a season experiencing the heady heights of Division 2. At the weekend they lost 4-2 to South Cambridge.