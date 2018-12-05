Ladies’ 1sts go three points clear at the top of the league table

The Berkhamsted & Hemel Hempstead HC ladies’ first team won a significant game against fellow promotion challengers Potters Bar at the weekend to put Berko three points clear at the top of the league table.

Berko have struggled against this opposition in previous seasons so the 4-1 win shows the on-going development of the team. Rosie Bartholomew scored a brace and Molly Beard and Steph Vere Hodge added the other goals.

On Sunday the ladies’ 1sts drove up to the big city to play their EH Vase second-round cup clash against London Wayfarers but came away with a 5-1 loss against a strong side.

In a bumper weekend for the men’s 1sts, they recorded two victories. On Saturday they beat Blueharts 7-2 thanks to four goals from Ollie Bowman and a Pete Allam hat-trick.

On Sunday they then beat Cheshunt 6-2 in the second round of the EH Vase, with Allam netting three more, as well as strikes from Joel Withey, Bowman and Larry Eaton.

The ladies’ 2nds enjoyed an emphatic 9-0 victory over bottom side Harpenden, with the goals coming from Charlie Nash, Mari Thomas, Emma Walker, Hannah Prentice, Alison Kraft and Sarah Filby.

The men’s 3rds, who have been having a tough season, managed a remarkable 2-2 draw away at league leaders Stevenage, with Andy Howell and Mark Robinson helping Berko to this unlikely, upset result.

The undefeated ladies’ 3rds finally met their nemesis in the form of runaway league leaders Rickmansworth. Despite fighting hard, they lost 4-0.

The men’s 2nds lost 3-2 against St Albans.

The men’s 5ths had a very tight game against an evenly-matched Bedford side but narrowly lost 1-0.

The men’s 4ths once again lost, this weekend it was 7-0 against Blueharts as their difficult season continues.