Kristian puts in dominant display as young squad perform well in Luton

Dacorum & Tring’s middle distance squad notched up a fine set of performances in their third cross-country race in a month, this time at the third leg of the 2017-18 Chiltern League series at Luton’s Stopsley Park. The race also doubled as the club’s cross-country championship, with runners in the top three across all age groups bringing home medals.

The top showing once again belonged to Kristian Imroth, who won the U17 race among elite Division 1 clubs with a massive 35-second margin of victory.

Team-mate Jamie Ayres finished 10th and Angus Saunders 28th, as the trio combined to finish fourth in the team standings.

In the U17 women’s race, Scarlett Wager-Leigh put in a determined performance to finish seventh, while GB modern pentathlon international Alex Bousfield finished 29th.

Thomas Durrant had his best finish in the U15 boys, finishing 15th, while Jack Raine (19th), Thomas Ashton (20th) and Ryan Ginn (39th) helped push the team into fifth.

The U15 boys’ team is second in the standings after three races and looks set to bring home medals.

In the U15 girls, Amy Cassidy led the team in 19th, with Lily Boden (24th) and Jessica Hill (30th) not far behind.

In the U13 girls’ race, Stella Whitlum showed her class with a career-best finish of 11th, while Amy Lane (27th) and Summa Jo Bradley (28th) – both in their first year in the two-year age group – helped secured a sixth-place finish in the team standings.

The U13 boys’ race was contested by Euan Rigarlsford (22nd) and Tim Fryer (26th), both respectable performances in a competitive age group with 55 competitors taking part.

The U11 girls were represented by Evie Light, in 13th position, and Milla Walsh, 18th out of 70 runners.

These were superb performances for both girls in their first season of cross-country for the club.

Finally, Rhys Rowlands competed in the U20 men’s category, which is held together with the senior men’s race and run over close to 10km, incorporating a steep hill on each of two challenging laps.

Rhys finished in an impressive sixth place in his age group and 54th overall out of 221 men in Division 1.

The talented young squad now have a welcome month-long break from league cross-country racing as they prepare for the Herts county championships in early January.