Juniors bring their talents to Little Hay course

Half-term last week saw the Little Hay juniors play their first two competitions of 2019.

Last Wednesday saw them play a Stableford, won by Thomas Ashton on 44 points. Joseph Tompkins (32 points) was runner-up and Noah Scotchbrook third (25).

Last Thursday’s medal was won by Scotchbrook with a net 60, with Harry Miller (69) runner-up.

For the adults, Brian Ridgeway’s good form continued when he won the monthly Stableford on a card playoff after a three-way tie at the top on 40 points with Paul Mudd and Ali Naalchigar.

Sunday saw the penultimate round of the Winter League. The fine weather helped produce some top scores and Paul Buckoke and Ken Chalk took the win with 46 points.

Runners-up, after a card playoff, were Mick Milne and Paul Rolfe.

Dale Chiverton and Tong Tse claimed third (44), beating fourth-placed pair Mick Whelan and Phil Jefferson in another card playoff.

Whelan and Jefferson sit atop the overall table, which they have held since week one, with Buckoke and Chalk just five points behind.