Judo coach Csaba is seeking sponsors for London Marathon bid

Hemel Hempstead man and Bury Judo Club black-belt judo coach Csaba Kiraly is seeking sponsors for his 2018 London Marathon bid.

It will be the second time Csaba has taken on the event, after successfully completing the 26-2-mile gruelling run two years ago for the NSPCC where he raised more than £2,000

The 42-year-old lorry driver has taken part in several fundraising events before, including supporting the Billy Wish Foundation in Hemel.

Csaba is a successful judoka, having won a silver medal in the British Judo Championships.

This time he is running the marathon in aid of the VICTA charity which helps blind and partially-blind children.

He is also running the event in memory of his beloved father Dr Csaba Kiraly.

To support Csaba, visit the virginmoneygiving.com website and search for ‘csabakiraly’.