Home show will feature 12 fights to give young boxers a boost

Hemel Hempstead Amateur Boxing Club is hoping people will come out to support their local club when it hosts a show this weekend.

It is taking place at Adeyfield Community Centre, in The Queen’s Square, Hemel, at 1pm on Sunday.

Dennis Joyce, from the club, said: “There’s 12 fights, the first three fights are skills bouts for three young boys that have come through the Box Clever scheme.

“The other bouts are all Hemel Hempstead boxers aged between 10 to 18. Our club, along with Box Clever, are proud to present young boxers of Hemel Hempstead.

“Boxing is becoming a popular sport again due to likes of [British heavyweight champion] Antony Joshua.

“Please come and support your local boxers. “All money raised will go straight back into the boxing club.”