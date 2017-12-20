Hertfordshire Sports Partnership launches framework to give a boost to disability sport

The Herts Sports and Physical Activity Partnership (HSP) has launched a disability sport framework.

The number of Hertfordshire residents with a disability is predicted to increase by up to 4.64 per cent by 2021, taking the overall figure to over 75,000 people living with a physical or mental impairment.

In response to this research, the HSP has produced the Hertfordshire Disability Sport Framework 2017-2021, which was launched at the partnership’s recent Fit for the Future conference hosted by the University of Hertfordshire.

The framework outlines how the partnership will support individuals and organisations across five areas; workforce, facilities, quality assurance, participation and marketing and communications.

The HSP chairman Grahame Bowles said: “We are ready and willing to take on this developmental role.

“The framework will integrate with the partnership’s strategic plan and provide a clear focus for the development of sport and physical activity for all abilities in Hertfordshire.”

It has been supported by the English Federation of Disability Sport, which will give confidence to providers of disability sport across Hertfordshire.

Hertfordshire is already ahead of many other counties in its sport and activity provision for people with a disability with the Herts Disability Sports Hub – in its fourth year of operation – offering regular sessions in a range of sports including archery, adapted cycling, accessible dance and wheelchair basketball.

For more details, visit www.sportinherts.org.uk.