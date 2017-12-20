Hemel Stags sign Greek trialist Bastas and ex-Bulls Academy prospect Adams

Hemel Stags have signed Greek trialist Stefanos Bastas to a contract.

Director or rugby Dean Thomas said: “We’ve been really pleased with Stefanos’ progress so he will be signing for the club.

“He’s a big strong frontrower and will hopefully make a real impact for us. He’s a really good, honest guy who is great to have around.”

The club have also signed ex- Bradford Bulls Academy centre Brad Adams.

Thomas said: “Brad has just returned from a couple of years playing in Australia and there were a few clubs chasing him but we managed to snap him up.

“We’re also sorting out our loose-forward options and are looking at re-signing Corey Hanson, a mobile player with good handling skills.”