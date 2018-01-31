Harp crown is retained as Berkhamsted rule the hills

Berkhamsted Cycling Club (BCC) has retained the Harp Hilly Hundred Trophy for an impressive fourth consecutive year.

The event is an annual 100km road-bike reliability ride – no refuelling stations or mechanical support allowed – that takes in many well-known rises such as Bison Hill, Ivinghoe Beacon and Aston Hill.

It has been organised by Harp Road Club since 1954 with the ride HQ at neighbouring club Hemel Hempstead.

It was another nearby club, Verulam CC of St Albans, who were the main challengers to Berkhamsted’s crown this year and they fielded an imposing 43 cyclists.

However with 55 riders completing the circuit, BCC again took the honours.

For more about BCC, visit www.berkocc.com.