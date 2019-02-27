Goals galore for Berko but men’s firsts slip to rare loss

Berkhamsted & Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club had a weekend full of goals, with 27 goals netted across seven league games, while 29 goals were also shipped in the other direction.

The men’s 1sts, who are in the midst of a promotion battle, suffered a rare loss, going down 5-4 against Stevenage, the same scoreline as the reverse fixture.

This Saturday they travel to Broxbourne.

The men’s 2nds played a fantastic game at St Albans, but went down 3-2.

Man of the match for Berko was Hugo Graham, while the goals came from Payton Jnr and Snr.

The ladies’ 2nds smashed it with an 8-0 win against Hertford. Player of the match Hannah Prentice just missed out on a hat-trick.

The men’s 3rds were also on fire as they secured an 8-1 triumph over St Albans.

The ladies 3rds returned to winning ways with a 4-1 win over Shefford & Sandy. Rebecca scored a brace, while Terri and Jo hit solo goals.

The player of match award ended as a three-way tie between Terri, Ellie and Rebecca.

The men’s 4ths went down 10-0 to West Herts, while the men’s 5ths had an end-to-end tussle with a strong Luton team. The 9-1 defeat only reflected on chances taken.

The ladies’ 1sts had a second consecutive weekend off but return to action this Saturday when visiting Blueharts.

The ladies’ 4ths also had a blank weekend.