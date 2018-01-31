Goals galore but too many in the BHHHC nets as sides struggle

There were goals galore in Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club’s series games on Saturday – but sadly not quite enough in their favour.

It was a great weekend for the neutral hockey fan with stacks of goals scored across the board. However, while Berko had some success up front, their collective defences seemed to have gone AWOL.

It can perhaps partly be put down to an inordinate number of injuries, which has made team selection quite difficult.

The best result of the day came from the ladies’ third team who enjoyed a fantastic 2-1 victory against promotion challengers Blueharts.

Berko’s goals came from Annamarie Wagner and Charlotte Holland in a superb overall team performance.

Also on the positive side were the ladies’ 1st team, who were able to grab a point off Bedford to stay above them in the league. Captain Sarah Brydon scored their goal in a 1-1 draw.

There was little else to cheer for the club on Saturday although the men’s third team were involved in a cracker against top-of-the-table Luton 2nds which included a hat-trick for Berko’s Ben Moorhouse.

The final result was an eye-watering 6-5 and although Berko ended up on the losing end, they pushed relentlessly for an equaliser right to the end in a pulsating affair. It was a great game, played in a great spirit by both teams.

It seemed to be a day for Berko playing opponents at the top of the respective leagues. The ladies’ 2nds were up against runaway league leaders Bedford and went down 4-1. Berko’s consolation goal came from Charlie Nash.

The ladies’ 4ths put in a good effort against a strong Chiltern side but lost 5-1. Berko’s strike was scored by Kelly Ross and player of the match was Sammie Pavlik for making some fantastic saves.

The men’s 5ths didn’t have a game at the weekend as intended opponents Rickmansworth 4ths have dropped out of the league.

Fixtures this Saturday:

Men’s 1sts at Potters Bar, 3pm, at Dame Alice Owen School.

Men’s 2nds host Stevenage, midday, Meadowcroft.

Men’s 3rds at Potters Bar, 11.45am, at Dame Alice Owen School.

Men’s 4ths host Welwyn, 4.30pm, RAF Halton.

Ladies’ 1sts at Potters Bar, 1.15pm, at Dame Alice Owen School.

Ladies’ 2nds host Bishop’s Stortford, midday, RAF Halton.

Ladies 3rds host Broxbourne, 1.45pm, Tring Sports Centre.

Ladies 4ths host Welwyn, 3.15pm, Tring Sports Centre.