Expectations trumped as Zoe earns two more international medals

Berkhamsted runner Zoe Doyle earned another two international medals at The European Masters Championships held in Madrid from March 19-24 .

In her fifth international championships, she competed in the W35 3000m last Monday, finishing fourth and just two seconds from a gold medal.

Zoe Doyle with her medals from the European Masters event.

On Saturday she then earned a silver medal in the W35 5km cross-country.

Three age groups ran together and there were 85 runners taking on three laps of an undulating gravel track in a park on a very windy day.

“By the third lap I was gaining on the leading pack and my last lap was very strong and fast. I was only 20 seconds off the winner and I was delighted to take the silver,” Zoe said.

She also earned a team bronze medal.

Zoe added: “Being the oldest in the age category, with good-quality competition and coming back from injury, I went into the championships with no expectations.

“I am very pleased with my performances and delighted to come home with two more international medals.”

Zoe will be returning to Spain for the World Masters Championships in September in Malaga.