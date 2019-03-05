European selection for D&T’s Philly after tough qualification

Dacorum & Tring AC 400m athlete Phillipa Lowe has booked her place at the European Indoor Athletics Championships after a difficult and challenging qualification period.

Competing at the British Indoor Championships recently, which doubled as team trials for the European event, Philly took on the best in the country and narrowly missed out on the final, thinking her selection chances were gone.

But undeterred by that disappointment, she took to the track the following weekend to pull out a stunning 400m run at Lee Valley in a fantastic PB time of 52.98, which was fast enough for European team selection.

The time put Philly fourth in the UK and one of only four women to have run sub-53s this season. It means she will be part of the 4 x 400m GB team.

Philly represented Britain at the last European Championships in Belgrade in 2017 as a member of the relay team, winning a silver medal.

The 26-year-old full-time PE teacher was aiming to be selected for the Commonwealth Games last season but sustained a back injury and missed the whole season. Together with coach Deb Keenleyside she has worked hard to return back to full training.