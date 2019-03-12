English Open bronze for Fryer despite a jump up in age category

Rush Judo’s first home-grown black-belt Michael Fryer earned a medal at the English Open this weekend, despite competing in a higher age group.

The 19-year-old took to the podium at the English Open seniors, held at Breckland Leisure Centre in Thetford, Norfolk.

Although he is a junior (under-21s), Fryer chose to compete in the seniors (over-21s) age category.

And in a very hard U66kg weight category, which was littered with national-level judoka, Fryer beat many older competitors to win an impressive bronze medal.

Laurie Rush, a coach at the Berkhamsted-based Rush Judo club, said he was very pleased with the result, and added: “For Mike to take a bronze in the seniors is a massive achievement and we are all very proud of him.”