England legend Leonard makes a visit to Camelot

After months of planning and anticipation, the England and Lions great Jason Leonard came to the Hemel Hempstead-based Camelot club the previous Thursday night to take a two-hour seniors’ coaching session along with Camelot club coach Sam Townsend.

Leonard, who played more than 300 first-class games for Saracens and Harlequins, as well as being capped an incredible 114 times for England and five times for the British & Irish Lions, brought a wealth of rugby experience to Camelot.

The club were lucky enough for one of its sponsors, Chris Topping, of Jay City Finance, to be at a School of Hard Knocks charity evening where Leonard had offered a two-hour training session as an auction prize to the highest bidder.

Former prop Leonard’s coaching session concentrated on the key set-piece areas of the scrum and line-out, where he passed on a number of tricks of the trade to the eager Camelot players.

Unfortunately for the members who had gathered in the bar hoping to meet him, Leonard’s busy schedule meant a quick change of footwear in the car park before he had to head off, as he had an early start the next day with a speaking engagement in Blackpool.