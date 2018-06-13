Drama at the death as the Hawks earn a massive victory

It was a successful weekend for the Hemel Hempstead-based Herts Baseball Club with their three adult teams gaining five wins out of as many games.

There was last-gasp drama for the Herts Hawks side.

The Hawks travelled to Richmond to take on the London Marauders in a double-header in the AA-division, looking to build on last weekend’s wins.

Game one was a pitching duel and it was scoreless through the first three innings.

The Marauders took a one-run lead in the fourth, before the Hawks struck back with hits from catcher Bryn Coughlan and Darrin Ward to take a 2-1 lead.

It stayed that way until the final inning, when Hawks short-stop Gilberto Medina hit a triple to drive in three insurance runs.

Pitcher Leigh Coke held the Marauders to just one run in reply to secure a 5-2 win.

The second game was tight, too, but more high-scoring.

Ward pitched a complete game for Herts and they won 14-13, stranding what would have been the Marauders tying run on second base in the final inning.

In the top division, the NBL, the Herts Falcons were in Birmingham to face the newcomers to the league, the Bandits, in another double-header. They won game one comfortably, 18-5.

The second half of game two was a much closer affair.

Manager Cris Hiche again pitched well as a reliever, and Herts were able to survive a Birmingham fightback to win 11-7.

In Single-A, the Herts Raptors earned a walkover win against the Old Timers, who couldn’t get enough players to Hemel’s Grovehill diamondfor a full team.

The two sides still played a friendly game with the people they had got, and had a good time in the Hemel Hempstead sunshine.

For more details about the club, visit the website hertsbaseball.com.