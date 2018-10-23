Derby day win for the BHHHC ladies’ first team

The latest local hockey news.

The Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club ladies’ first team provided the headline result of the weekend after their 2-1 win against near-neighbours Tring.

The usually feisty derby-day affair was played out in near tropical conditions with Berko’s goals coming from Pippa Mcclure and player-of-the-match Molly Beard.

Berko are now comfortably in third place in their division, while Tring remain adrift at the bottom of the standings.

The men’s first team had a weekend of two halves. In a quirk of the fixture list, their away league game on Saturday and their Vase first-round cup clash at home on the Sunday were both against the same Stevenage side.

Saturday was a story of missed opportunities and a leaky defence with Berko losing 5-4.

However, Sunday was a different story with Berko winning 8-0 in front an impressive crowd of fans.

The ladies’ second team made the tough trip away to Shefford & Sandy and came away with an impressive 3-0 win.

Player-of-the-match Emma Walker netted a brace and Harriette Holderness bagged the third.

The ladies’ third team drew 0-0 with Bedford, while the ladies’ fourth team lost 7-1 against Leighton Buzzard .

The men’s second team were downed 7-0 by St Albans, the men’s thirds lost 6-1 to St Albans and the men’s fourth team lost to West Herts.

The men’s fifth team had the weekend off.