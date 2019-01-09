Deering takes the first win of the year

Sam Deering started 2019 with a win, triumphing in Little Hay GC’s Division One medal on Saturday with an impressive level par round of 72 (net 65).

He went out in 38 and came home in 34, with three birdies and 12 pars along the way.

Mick Milne was the runner-up, four strokes back, while Ashley Wade was third (80-9=71).

Patrick Oram’s one under par 71 saw him win Division Two, beating Patrick Ashton by a single shot.

Kirk House was third (91-18=73).

The last Sunday of 2018 saw round five of the Winter League at Little Hay.

Paul Buckoke and Ken Chalk took the win with 51 points, two clear of Chris Miles and Martin Bull.

Tom and Jenny Wood were third with 48 points.

In fourth, with 47 points, were juniors Darcie West and Harry Miller.