D & T youngsters help region to glory in schools’ national finals

A quartet of Dacorum & Tring AC athletes were members of the winning England South squad at the 2018 School Games national finals held in Loughborough from Thursday to Sunday.

Under-17s athletes Esme O’Connell, Destiny Ogali, Josh Woods and Marli Jessop all won medals and contributed points to the team, which emerged victorious in a five-team showdown against the North, Midlands, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Disability phenom Esme won gold in the long jump ambulant girls with 4.58m – 80cm better than her nearest rival. She also finished fourth – and first F20 – in the shot putt ambulant girls (4.54m).

Sprinter Destiny won silver in the 100m (10.95s).

Josh earned a silver in the triple jump (14.17m).

Josh and Destiny also won silver in the 4 x 100m relay team (42.16).

Marli finished fifth in 80m hurdles (11.87) and added to the team’s silver medal tally with her contribution to the squad’s 4 x 100m relay team (46.93).

The national finals, supported by Sport England and delivered by the Youth Sport Trust, was a multi-sport event for the most talented young athletes across the UK.

More than 1,400 young athletes competed across 11 sports, five of which included disability events, at venues across Loughborough University’s campus.

D & T’s athletes were selected for their regional team based primarily on results in the English Schools meets and for Esme, based on her Power of Ten ranking.