Crunch cup clash falls victim to the weather – new date is now set

Hemel Storm’s highly-anticipated National Cup semi-final fixture with Loughborough Riders at SportSpace on Sunday was one of many sporting fixtures to fall foul of the weather this weekend .

Both sides felt it would be safer to postpone it.

A new date for the clash has now been set for Saturday, January 6, at 7pm.

All tickets bought for last Sunday’s original cup date will be honoured for the new fixture.

It’s back to league action for the third-ranked Storm’s next match this Saturday at home against bottom-but-one side Leicester Warriors(7pm).

Visit the website stormbasketball.net for tickets or more details.