Cold weather takes its toll but half of Berko’s games go ahead

The last league weekend of the year was a bit of a chilly, damp squib, with a hard frost that took out over half of Berkhamsted and Hemel Hemsptead Hockey Club’s games on Saturday.

While the snow didn’t arrive until Sunday, it was the pesky frost the previous day which proved once again to be the real nemesis of the sport, rendering pitches unplayable.

However, Berko did manage to get four games played.

The men’s 1st team was the last game to be played on Saturday and they lost 3-1 against now top-of-the-table Witham.

Witham were in second place going into the match, but it had been a close game in the reverse fixture at the start of season so Berko knew they were in with a decent chance.

They started well, pressing Witham in their own half and not giving them much space.

And after a decent move, Berko took the lead, Tom Morris with some quick stick-work before shooting through the legs of the Witham goalie.

However, Witham equalised fairly quickly, following a well-taken short corner, leaving it 1-1 at half-time.

The second-half was disappointing for Berko, who never really got going and allowed Witham a lot of the ball.

The umpiring was also frustrating for Berko, who were on the wrong end of a few decisions and at least three Berko players were shown green cards.

Witham took the lead from a short corner, and then just before the end of the match scored a third while Berko were pushing for the equaliser.

The 3-1 final score was not a fair reflection of the game, but the side is now ready to move on to 2018.

The men’s 4ths drew 2-2 against Broxbourne.

Both Berko goals came from man of the match David Wells

The ladies’ 2nds managed to get their game played, although they were felled 2-1 in a very tight match against Blueharts.

Berko’s goal was scored by Steff Langdon from a penalty flick while player of the match honours went to Sian Davies.

The men’s 5ths lost 3-2 at unbeaten Winchmore Hill in north London. Man of the match went to Berko keeper Terry Wintle.

The ladies’ 3rds game was postponed but that did not stop them from meeting in the clubhouse to exchange their secret Santa gifts. One of the presents was a rather brilliant “Chopsalina” knitted doll in Berko hockey gear – an exact replica of Andrea “Chops” Bettridge brilliantly hand-made by team-mate Liz Holderness.