Coach is taking on a 12-hour non-stop feat in aid of a good cause

Nick Brooks, the head academy coach at Berkhamsted Elite Tennis Academy, is planning a marathon 12-hour non-stop doubles charity tennis match this Sunday at Berkhamsted Tennis Club.

The match is being played to raise money for The SMA Trust. Spinal Muscular Atrophy is a genetic neuromuscular disease.

The tennis club is encouraging people to come along to cheer him on, donate a few pennies and sign-up to join him in a match.

SMA is a condition close to Nick’s heart. One in 40 to 60 people is an SMA carrier, approximately 1.6 million people in the UK, and that includes Nick’s beloved sister, Anna.

To book a slot for the match, email nick@betatennis.com or phone 07788 251 015. To sponsor Nick, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundrais ing/nickbrooks1990.