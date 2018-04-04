Chester comes out on top in an elite field to win Gold Cup again

Despite the poor weather of late and a course playing all of its 6,000-plus yards, Mick Whelan was able to turn around a poor start – with double bogies on his first few holes – to finish with a fantastic net 69 to win April’s Division One medal at Little Hay GC last week.

The results were as follows:

Division One:

1 Mick Whelan 79-10 = net 69.

2 Phil Chester 77-7 = net 70.

3 Chris Dorset 86-12 =net 74.

Division Two:

1 Tom Wood 87-14 = net 73.

2 Jerry Clarke 89-14 = net 75.

3 Trevor Sargent 90-15 = net 75.

The club also hosted the annual Gold Cup last week where Phil Chester would go on to triumph after a two-under-par net 70 to win the trophy for the second year in a row.

With the Gold Cup only open to those who had won medals last year, Chester had to beat a very strong field to claim the title.

The previous week saw The Captains Shield contested at the club.

Maybe the only disappointment of Trevor Sargent’s otherwise very successful captain’s year was his loss to a team of Little Hay’s past captains, led out by 2016 captain Chris Miles.

So this year, leading out the past captains, he was hoping to repeat that feat, but he came up against an in-form captain’s side and lost four out of the five matches, with the other halved.

Nine past captains were able to play this year, with others who were unable to play still coming along for a customary lunch, to meet up and reminisce with old friends.

They also learned of the sad news that Roger Ottaway (club captain 2004-05) had recently passed away.

n In other local golf news, the annual Berkhamsted Trophy will be contested at Berkhamsted Golf Club from tomorrow (Thursday) until this Saturday.

Last year’s event saw Yorkshire golfer Charlie Thornton, of Fulford GC, win the vaunted trophy after a sudden-death play-off against fellow Yorkshireman Ben Hutchinson, of Howley Hall GC.

Played over three days, the competition is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event.

It is once again expected to attract an international field of elite amateur golfers who will try to emulate previous winners such as Sandy Lyle and Luke Donald.