Busy period for the Triers as they take part in a host of UK events

After a stormy night, the Shires Triers runners were greeted with near-perfect conditions for the 2018 Bedford Team Relays event at Box End Park on May 27.

The race, which incorporates the East Region Championships, uses sprint triathlon distances and is raced in its components; swim 1, 2, 3; bike 1, 2, 3; and run 1, 2, 3.

With 95 teams totalling 285 athletes there was a great atmosphere of friendly competition. The Tring-based Shires club entered three teams and came home with the V50 age group team prize. The trophy went to Mandy Bontrhone, Sarah Watson and Mark Spanswick, coming home in 03:59:32, for 51st overall out of the 92 teams.

Also competing for the Shires were the men’s team of Rob Pinfield, Dave Walden and Roy Gladwin, who completed the course in 45th place in 3:54:00.

The club’s mixed team comprised of Myles Carrapiett, Vicki Farr and Kate Bailey took 50th position in a time of 3:57:27.

Team-mate Simon Baker was also in action over the bank holiday in the Land’s End to London cycle ride.

He completed the 315 miles on May 29.

Also on two wheels was Richard Ruffell in the Tour of Wessex – three days of hilly cycling from Langport in Somerset. Despite stormy weather and mechanical issues, he easily managed the 224-mile course.

The stunning setting of Blenheim Palace was the venue for Linda Mercel on Sunday. The race started with a swim in the Great Lake before transitioning in the Great Court for the cycle section around the park and finally a run around the Queen Pool. Linda finished the super-sprint distance in 1:13:52, for 21st place in the F40-44 age category.

This week sees many Shires’ members on a challenging training camp in the Lake District in preparation for the Centurion Triathlon on June 24.