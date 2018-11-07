Bunting is a big winner at SSKI’s national competition

The Seishinkai Shotokan Karate International club, based at Hemel Hempstead School, held the annual children’s national championships last month, where the standard was excellent.

The individual results for Dacorum’s clubs were:

Gold: Marco Lopez, Brayden May, Luke Bunting and Darshith Biju.

Silver: Luke Bunting, Finley May, John Lunn and Marco Lopez.

Bronze: Naitik Biju, John Lunn, William Taylor-Butt and Avyukta Nair.

Team Kata (forms) winners were the Hemel Hempstead ‘A’ team of Brayden May, Finley May and Avyukta Nair with the Watford club in second place. The Hemel Hempstead ‘B’ team of Darshith Biju, Naitik Biju and Nethra Nair earned a bronze.

The Competitor of the Day trophy went to Luke Bunting, while the Spirit of the Day medal was awarded to youngster George Close.

The trophy for the most overall medals on the day went to the Hemel Hempstead club.

Chief instructor Malcolm Phipps (8th Dan) said he was extremely pleased with the overall standard.

For more details about the Dacorum area clubs, phone HH 266 048 or email phipps@globalnet.co.uk.

Children, adults and families are all welcome.

The SSKI group has produced world and European champions.