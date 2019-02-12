Both the ladies’ and men’s first teams hit the top of their league

Both of the Berkhamsted & Hemel Hempstead HC first teams won their games at the weekend to go top of their respective leagues.

The ladies’ first team beat league leaders Saffron Walden 4-0 to leap above them and snatch the top spot.

It was a great team effort, with player of the match going to captain Faye Potton.

With just five games remaining this term it’s going to be a thrilling finish to the end of the season.

Hertford, in second, have the same points as Berko but have an inferior goal difference. Walden are now third and two points adrift.

The men’s first team recorded a 1-0 win against Welwyn to go top of the league for the first time this season. The game featured three new players to the club – Ben, Barry and Hugo.

With six games left, they only need three more wins to confirm their promotion back to Division Two.