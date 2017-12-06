Big hitter Alford wins December medal while Tong finishes strong

Little Hay Golf Club held their December medal competition on Saturday.

Ben Alford’s long driving powered him to victory in this month’s Division One medal.

Alford notched 42 on the front-nine and came home in 37 for an impressive gross score of 79 (net 67).

In second place was another big hitter in Tong Tse who still managed, despite numerous recent handicap reductions, to come in under par with a net score of 70.

In third place, with a net score of 73, was the reigning Little Hay club champion Sam Deering.

Meanwhile, the December medal Division Two winner was the club’s captain Trevor Sargent, who achieved a net score of 72.

The runner-up was Martin Bull with a net score of 74 while Colin Staines finished in third place with a net 75.