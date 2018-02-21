Berko’s ladies’ first team are hanging in there for survival bid

The embattled ladies’ first team at Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club face a tough fight for survival in their league this season.

They’re one of five teams fighting to avoid the three relegation places with just four games to play. Two of Berko’s remaining games are against fellow relegation -strugglers, making them must-win matches.

The Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club men's third team.

On Saturday the ladies showed their fighting spirit in a 0-0 draw against promotion contenders Blueharts.

The game saw a fantastic defensive performance against a strong team. The player of the match award went to Deb Walker.

The men’s third team also played out a 0-0 draw against Blueharts, which was a good result against a surprisingly strong opposition. The side are also fighting a relegation battle and they are currently fourth from bottom with three going down and four games to play.

Conversely, the ladies’ third team are in second place in their league with four teams fighting for the three promotion spots.

Their hopes took a hit this weekend when they went down 2-1 against promotion competitors Rickmansworth.

The result has tightened it up at the top of the table, but promotion fate is still in Berko’s hands.

The men’s fourth team sit in mid-table in a very tight league. There’s a slim chance they could be promoted – or relegated – with only four games left. At the weekend they lost 2-1 against Letchworth.

The men’s first team had a double weekend with matches on Saturday and Sunday against relegation challengers. They lost 6-2 against a surprisingly strong East London on Saturday and then drew 2-2 against Letchworth on the Sunday.

They probably need three wins from their last four games to have a chance of avoiding the drop.

This was a ‘slip’ week with Berko’s other teams having the Saturday off.

Fixtures this Saturday:

Men’s 1st at Wapping; men’s 2nds hosting Bishop’s Stortford; men’s 3rds at St Albans; men’s 4ths hosting Harpenden; men’s 5ths at Letchworth; ladies’ 1sts – no game; ladies’ 2nds hosting Hertford; ladies’ 3rds– no game; and ladies’ 4ths at St Albans.