Berko’s first teams grab the local bragging rights

It was a great weekend for both the Berkhamsted & Hemel Hempstead HC ladies’ and men’s first teams who notched up derby wins against their near neighbours.

Not only did they beat Tring and West Herts, respectively, but in both cases they managed to complete the season double, having beaten them both earlier in the season.

The BHHHC ladies' first team had an emphatic 5-2 derby-day win over Tring on Saturday.

The ladies 1sts had a stormer of a game in beating Tring 5-2, which included a brace from Rosie Bartholomew.

Player of the match honours went to Emily Alderson who was magnificent on her club debut. The side are in a three-way battle for the two promotion spots so it could be an exciting last few months of the season.

This Saturday they host Hertford at Tring School at 1.45pm.

The men’s 1sts earned a hard-fought 4-3 win over West Herts hanks to a brace from Pete Allam and solo strikes from Tom Villa and Ollie Bowman. It saw Berko go ten points clear in second place and they are now close to confirming their promotion back to Division Two.

The side have a double-header this weekend. On Saturday they entertain Stevenage at RAF Halton at midday, before hosting Eastcote on Sunday at Tring School in round three of the English Hockey Vase, also at midday.

The ladies’ 3rds had an end-to-end clash with Bedford and came away with a 2-0 victory.

The goals came from player of the match Jennifer Silver and Charlotte Holland, the latter scoring with a fine reverse-stick strike.

The men’s 3rds played beautifully to record a 5-1 win away at Letchworth.

They are on a fine run of form which has pushed them clear of the relegation zone.

The ladies’ 2nds went down fighting 2-1 against Shefford & Sandy in the morning game at RAF Halton. The Berko goal was scored by Emily Hogan.

The team then helped to fill the stands to support the ladies’ 1sts in their win against Tring.

The men’s 2nds lost 2-0 against Shefford & Sandy at Tring.

But for a stunning performance by the Berko defence, it could have been a lot more. Not surprisingly the defensive unit shared the man-of-the-match votes with the spoils eventually going to goalkeeper Mark Johnson.

The men’s 5ths put in a good display despite losing 3-1 against Shefford & Sandy.

The men’s 4ths lost 4-1 against Bishop Stortford, the Berko goal coming from Simon Barron.